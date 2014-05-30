(Adds Reliance's deal with Gunvor; comments)

SINGAPORE May 30 India's Reliance Industries has sold 110,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half June loading from Sikka, traders said on Friday, pushing its total exports for next month to 240,000 tonnes.

This made it the highest volume Reliance has sold in a single month since December, when exports were estimated at 220,000 to 250,000 tonnes, traders added.

Reliance sold a 55,000 tonne cargo for June 22-23 loading to Gunvor at premium levels in the high $20s a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, they said.

On late Thursday, it also sold 55,000 tonnes, scheduled for lifting from Sikka around June 24 to Vitol at premiums also in the high $20s a tonne.

Vitol earlier scooped up two other cargoes from the Indian refiner totalling 130,000 tonnes for first-half June loading from Sikka.

It was not immediately clear why Reliance had more to export for June or how many cargoes it had lined up for July.

But traders said non-lucrative reforming margins could have been a reason for the refiner to sell naphtha rather than to produce more gasoline. The reforming margin measures the premium for gasoline over that of naphtha.

"The recent strength seen in the Asian gasoline market was driven by strong demand in the U.S. rather than demand in the East," a Singapore-based trader said.

Gasoline stocks in the United States last week fell 1.8 million barrels against analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 300,000 barrel gain.

From this weekend, Reliance will shut a vacuum gasoil (VGO) hydrotreater at its 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) export-focused plant for up to a month. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Jane Baird)