SINGAPORE May 30 India's Reliance Industries
has sold 110,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half
June loading from Sikka, traders said on Friday, pushing its
total exports for next month to 240,000 tonnes.
This made it the highest volume Reliance has sold in a
single month since December, when exports were estimated at
220,000 to 250,000 tonnes, traders added.
Reliance sold a 55,000 tonne cargo for June 22-23 loading to
Gunvor at premium levels in the high $20s a tonne to Middle East
quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, they said.
On late Thursday, it also sold 55,000 tonnes, scheduled for
lifting from Sikka around June 24 to Vitol at premiums also in
the high $20s a tonne.
Vitol earlier scooped up two other cargoes from the Indian
refiner totalling 130,000 tonnes for first-half June loading
from Sikka.
It was not immediately clear why Reliance had more to export
for June or how many cargoes it had lined up for July.
But traders said non-lucrative reforming margins could have
been a reason for the refiner to sell naphtha rather than to
produce more gasoline. The reforming margin measures the premium
for gasoline over that of naphtha.
"The recent strength seen in the Asian gasoline market was
driven by strong demand in the U.S. rather than demand in the
East," a Singapore-based trader said.
Gasoline stocks in the United States last week fell 1.8
million barrels against analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll
for a 300,000 barrel gain.
From this weekend, Reliance will shut a vacuum gasoil (VGO)
hydrotreater at its 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) export-focused
plant for up to a month.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Jane Baird)