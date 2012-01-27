SINGAPORE Jan 27 India's Reliance Industries unexpectedly offered an additional February naphtha cargo, as buyers thought the refiner would cap export volumes at below 100,000 tonnes due to a planned maintenance at a crude unit, traders said on Friday.

Reliance offered around 50,000 tonnes for Feb. 25-29 loading in a tender which closed on Friday, but the refiner is in the midst of deciding who has the highest bids.

It sold around 55,000 tonnes previously for Feb. 5-10 to an unknown buyer at premiums of $27-28 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

The refiner usually sells an average of 180,000-220,000 tonnes of naphtha a month but traders were expecting exports to be fall below 100,000 tonnes for February as it would be shutting a 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) for a three-week maintenance next month.

Additionally, it needed to stockpile on naphtha feedstock for a its cracker in Hazira ahead of port maintenance.

"Although Reliance's export volumes for next month are still below it's monthly average, the additional offer is unexpected as most buyers were expecting just one cargo for February," said a trader.

Naphtha sentiment has been strong in recent weeks due to tight supplies as some refineries shut in the United States and Europe on bad margins.

Cracks, the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into naphtha, hit an 8-1/2 month high on Thursday at $144.30 a tonne. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)