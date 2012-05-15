SINGAPORE May 15 India's Reliance Industries sold a June naphtha cargo at $36-$37 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down by about 19-27 percent from two previous sales, traders said on Tuesday.

The 75,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for June 6-10 loading from Sikka and the sale came at a time when demand was slightly weaker than before as petrochemical makers are able to replace a higher portion of their naphtha feedstock with cheaper gas.

Supplies are also rising as Saudi Aramco has restarted a condensate splitter in early May following a 50-day planned maintenance.

India's MRPL has also resolved a water shortage problem at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant.

Reliance had previously sold two April cargoes at premiums of $50 a tonne and about $45 a tonne respectively.

Nonetheless, current premiums in the $30s a tonne level are still considered high compared to last June when cargoes lifting in India were sold an at average of $16 a tonne. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)