SINGAPORE May 29 India's Reliance has offered
75,000 tonnes of end-June naphtha, bringing its total export
volumes for next month to 150,000 tonnes, unchanged from its
export quantities for May, but demand is seen weaker on cracker
run cuts, traders said on Tuesday.
The poorer buying interest has cut the average selling
premiums of cargoes lifting in June from India to $30 a tonne on
a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down nearly 31.5 percent from the
average premiums of $43.66 for May cargoes.
Reliance is able to export up to about 220,000 tonnes of
naphtha a month, depending on gasoline demand.
For now, refiners find it more lucrative to reform naphtha
into gasoline and sell the automobile fuel instead of selling
the former in a market marked by rising supplies.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)