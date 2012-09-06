SINGAPORE, Sept 6 India's Reliance Industries
has offered 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for late September loading
in a surprise move as traders had not expected the refiner to
have any exports this month due to gasoline demand.
Reliance has offered the cargo for Sept. 25-30 loading from
Sikka.
"This is kind of a surprise as we were not expecting them to
have any naphtha for September on a spot basis," said a trader.
It was not immediately clear why the refiner has made the
offer, but naphtha premiums were shooting up recently on tight
supplies amid strong South Korean demand.
Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline.
