NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, July 16 India's Reliance
Industries has unexpectedly postponed the lifting
dates of an unsold 55,000-tonne naphtha cargo by a few days from
its original dates of Aug. 8-12, trade sources said on Tuesday.
The said the reasons for the decision were unclear,
Some traders said there could have been a brief power outage
this week that may have affected Reliance's refineries
operations, but this could not be confirmed.
A Reliance spokesman was not immediately available to
comment.
Reliance was initially expected to sell the naphtha cargo by
July 16, but the change in its loading dates have affected its
negotiations, traders added.
The world's largest refiner is now likely to close the deal
slightly later.
The privately-run refiner operates two refineries in
Jamnagar on the Arabian Sea with a total capacity of 1.24
million barrels per day (bpd).
It had previously sold a total of 110,000 tonnes of naphtha
for July loading to Unipec and Vitol, half the volumes it sold
for December 2012, data from Reuters showed.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anthony
Barker)