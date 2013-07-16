NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, July 16 India's Reliance Industries has unexpectedly postponed the lifting dates of an unsold 55,000-tonne naphtha cargo by a few days from its original dates of Aug. 8-12, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The said the reasons for the decision were unclear,

Some traders said there could have been a brief power outage this week that may have affected Reliance's refineries operations, but this could not be confirmed.

A Reliance spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

Reliance was initially expected to sell the naphtha cargo by July 16, but the change in its loading dates have affected its negotiations, traders added.

The world's largest refiner is now likely to close the deal slightly later.

The privately-run refiner operates two refineries in Jamnagar on the Arabian Sea with a total capacity of 1.24 million barrels per day (bpd).

It had previously sold a total of 110,000 tonnes of naphtha for July loading to Unipec and Vitol, half the volumes it sold for December 2012, data from Reuters showed. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anthony Barker)