SINGAPORE, July 18 India's Reliance Industries has sold an August naphtha cargo at around $25 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) after talks to sell the cargo were briefly disrupted by a change in lifting dates, traders said on Thursday.

The 55,000-tonne cargo, which could have been sold to BP Plc, was originally scheduled for Aug. 8-12 loading from Sikka.

But a technical glitch at its 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) Jamnagar plant may have affected its inventories, causing the refiner to postpone the loading dates of the naphtha cargo to mid-to-second-half August.

Reliance has previously sold a total of 110,000 tonnes of naphtha for July loading to Unipec and Vitol at premiums of about $22 and $25 a tonne, respectively. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)