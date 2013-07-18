SINGAPORE, July 18 India's Reliance Industries
has sold an August naphtha cargo at around $25 a tonne above
Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) after talks to sell
the cargo were briefly disrupted by a change in lifting dates,
traders said on Thursday.
The 55,000-tonne cargo, which could have been sold to BP
Plc, was originally scheduled for Aug. 8-12 loading from Sikka.
But a technical glitch at its 580,000 barrels per day (bpd)
Jamnagar plant may have affected its inventories, causing the
refiner to postpone the loading dates of the naphtha cargo to
mid-to-second-half August.
Reliance has previously sold a total of 110,000 tonnes of
naphtha for July loading to Unipec and Vitol at premiums of
about $22 and $25 a tonne, respectively.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)