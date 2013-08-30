SINGAPORE Aug 30 India's Reliance Industries
has offered a naphtha cargo of 55,000 tonnes for September
loading, bringing its exports next month to more than 150,000
tonnes, traders said on Friday.
The privately-run refiner is expected to close the deal for
the cargo scheduled for Sept. 25-30 loading from Sikka late on
Friday.
"From the looks of it, India's exports for September could
reach 800,000 tonnes and above, provided Indian Oil Corp (IOC)
does not skip exports from Kandla and Dahej," said a
Singapore-based trader.
The third offer for September of a long-range vessel cargo
from Reliance was not expected, the trader added. The latest
offer would make Reliance's exports in September its highest for
any month so far this year.
India's August exports were at a four-month low of about
635,000 tonnes as firm domestic demand and refinery maintenance
at IOC's Koyali's plant had cut its supplies to other Asian
buyers.
Traders had earlier expected India's September exports to
reach around 750,000 tonnes but the rising supplies are coming
at a time when Asia is grappling with excess supplies of the
fuel.
