SINGAPORE Aug 30 India's Reliance Industries has offered a naphtha cargo of 55,000 tonnes for September loading, bringing its exports next month to more than 150,000 tonnes, traders said on Friday.

The privately-run refiner is expected to close the deal for the cargo scheduled for Sept. 25-30 loading from Sikka late on Friday.

"From the looks of it, India's exports for September could reach 800,000 tonnes and above, provided Indian Oil Corp (IOC) does not skip exports from Kandla and Dahej," said a Singapore-based trader.

The third offer for September of a long-range vessel cargo from Reliance was not expected, the trader added. The latest offer would make Reliance's exports in September its highest for any month so far this year.

India's August exports were at a four-month low of about 635,000 tonnes as firm domestic demand and refinery maintenance at IOC's Koyali's plant had cut its supplies to other Asian buyers.

Traders had earlier expected India's September exports to reach around 750,000 tonnes but the rising supplies are coming at a time when Asia is grappling with excess supplies of the fuel. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)