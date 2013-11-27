SINGAPORE Nov 27 India's Reliance sold a total of 110,000 tonnes of naphtha for Dec. 20-25 loading from Sikka, double the volumes it had offered, traders said on Wednesday.

Reliance had initially offered 55,000 tonnes for sale, but it ended up selling the cargoes to two buyers at premiums in the low $30s a tonne level to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

These prices were down compared with the $40 a tonne it had fetched from Glencore previously for 75,000 tonnes scheduled for first-half December loading.

Traders said premiums had been rising too rapidly since October when a bull-run started due to tighter supplies caused by refinery maintenance in India and lower spot volumes from the Middle East.

Costlier liquefied petroleum gas prices caused by winter demand had also driven up naphtha premiums as petrochemical makers in Asia had limited alternative feedstock options. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Jane Baird)