SINGAPORE Nov 27 India's Reliance
sold a total of 110,000 tonnes of naphtha for Dec. 20-25 loading
from Sikka, double the volumes it had offered, traders said on
Wednesday.
Reliance had initially offered 55,000 tonnes for sale, but
it ended up selling the cargoes to two buyers at premiums in the
low $30s a tonne level to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board
(FOB) basis.
These prices were down compared with the $40 a tonne it had
fetched from Glencore previously for 75,000 tonnes scheduled for
first-half December loading.
Traders said premiums had been rising too rapidly since
October when a bull-run started due to tighter supplies caused
by refinery maintenance in India and lower spot volumes from the
Middle East.
Costlier liquefied petroleum gas prices caused by winter
demand had also driven up naphtha premiums as petrochemical
makers in Asia had limited alternative feedstock options.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Jane Baird)