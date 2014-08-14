SINGAPORE Aug 14 India's Reliance Industries has sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for September delivery to an oil major, with traders saying on Thursday that volumes were lower than previously expected.

The refiner had initially offered on Wednesday 55,000 tonnes for Sept. 12-16 loading from Sikka, they added, but the long-range vessel cargo size was reduced to a medium-range tanker. The reason for the change could not be established.

Reliance Industries does not comment on its deals.

The traders, however, said the market was currently oversupplied as Europe is expected to ship a large amount of naphtha to Asia due to weak demand in the West.

The deal was concluded at an estimated premium of about $15 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the traders said, nearly the same as what India's ONGC had received from Gunvor for a 35,000-tonne cargo lifting on Sept. 5-6 from Hazira.