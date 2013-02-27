SINGAPORE Feb 27 India's Reliance Industries and Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) sold a total 70,000 tonnes of March naphtha, but Reliance took a huge cut to the record-high premiums at which it had closed a previous deal while ONGC's premiums rose, traders said on Wednesday.

The premiums indicate the market is divided, with some traders forecasting demand to ease while others believe the shortage in naphtha supplies is likely to persist.

Reliance sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha with at least 72 percent paraffin content to an oil major for March 25-29 loading from Sikka at premiums in the high $40s a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Traders said the oil major could be Shell.

The premium was at least 30 percent lower than the $70 premium to Middle East quotes at which the company had sold up to 20,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half March loading to Unipec. That remains the record premium in India.

ONGC, on the other hand, sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for March 17-18 loading from Hazira to Itochu at a premium of about $57 a tonne to Middle East quotes on FOB basis.

This was around 14 percent higher compared to a cargo sold to Chevron previously for March 3-4 loading from the same port.

"Traders have different positions. But I expect the market to stay supported," said a Singapore-based trader, who added that tight supplies have not completely eased.

The use of alternative liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has displaced only a small portion of naphtha feedstock for now while supplies from India were still expected to be low. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)