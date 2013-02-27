SINGAPORE Feb 27 India's Reliance Industries
and Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) sold a total 70,000 tonnes
of March naphtha, but Reliance took a huge cut to the
record-high premiums at which it had closed a previous deal
while ONGC's premiums rose, traders said on Wednesday.
The premiums indicate the market is divided, with some
traders forecasting demand to ease while others believe the
shortage in naphtha supplies is likely to persist.
Reliance sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha with at least 72
percent paraffin content to an oil major for March 25-29 loading
from Sikka at premiums in the high $40s a tonne to Middle East
quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Traders said the oil major could be Shell.
The premium was at least 30 percent lower than the $70
premium to Middle East quotes at which the company had sold up
to 20,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half March loading to
Unipec. That remains the record premium in India.
ONGC, on the other hand, sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for
March 17-18 loading from Hazira to Itochu at a premium of about
$57 a tonne to Middle East quotes on FOB basis.
This was around 14 percent higher compared to a cargo sold
to Chevron previously for March 3-4 loading from the same port.
"Traders have different positions. But I expect the market
to stay supported," said a Singapore-based trader, who added
that tight supplies have not completely eased.
The use of alternative liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has
displaced only a small portion of naphtha feedstock for now
while supplies from India were still expected to be low.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)