TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it shut a naphtha cracking facility at its Tokuyama plant in western Japan on Tuesday night after an unspecified problem.

The company has been making repairs and expects it to resume operations in a few days, a spokesman said.

The Tokuyama plant has two naphtha crackers with total capacity of 623,000 tonnes per year of ethylene, but the spokesman could not immediately confirm if both crackers had been shut. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)