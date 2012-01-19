(Company corrects number of units shut due to problem to 1 from 2)

* One of 2 crackers shut since Tuesday due to unspecified problem

* Idemitsu expects to resume operations in a few days

TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it shut one of the two naphtha crackers at its Tokuyama plant on Tuesday night due to an unspecified problem.

The other cracker has been kept shut since last year due to lower demand, a company spokesman said.

Since November, Idemitsu has been lowering production at the Tokuyama plant, which has total ethylene manufacturing capacity of 623,000 tonnes per year, due to the extended shutdown of a plant operated by Tosoh Corp following a fire.

The Tokuyama plant in western Japan has two crackers with capacity of 256,000 tonnes per year and 367,000 tpy, but the company declined to specify which unit closed on Tuesday.

The company has been making repairs to the unit and expects to resume operations in a few days, a spokesman said.

The Tokuyama facility is due to be closed for regular maintenance in October-November. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)