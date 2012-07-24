TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Maruzen Petrochemical Co Ltd said its Keiyo Ethylene unit would shut its sole naphtha cracker, which has an annual production capacity of 768,000 tonnes of ethylene, on Tuesday after an unspecified problem.

There is no schedule for restarting the cracker, located in Chiba, a spokesman for Maruzen Petrochemical said.

Keiyo Ethylene Co is 55 percent-owned by Maruzen Petrochemical, which itself is 40 percent owned by Cosmo Oil Co group

Mitsui Chemicals Inc and Sumitomo Chemical Co each also have a 22.5 percent in Keiyo Ethylene.