TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's Maruzen Petrochemical Co Ltd said on Wednesday its Keiyo Ethylene unit would restart its sole naphtha cracker, which has an annual production capacity of 768,000 tonnes of ethylene, on Thursday, a little over a week after an unplanned shutdown.
The unit, located in Chiba, east of Tokyo, was shut on July 24 after liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leaked from a pipeline, prompting the firm to conduct repair work.
Keiyo Ethylene Co is 55 percent-owned by Maruzen Petrochemical, which itself is 40 percent owned by Cosmo Oil Co group.
Mitsui Chemicals Inc and Sumitomo Chemical Co each also have a 22.5 percent in Keiyo Ethylene. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
