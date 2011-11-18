(Corrects year in headline to 2012)
TOKYO, Nov 18 Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical
Corp said it would conduct planned maintenance at two of its
three naphtha crackers in 2012.
A company spokesman said the firm's Kashima No.1 cracker
would would likely be maintained in spring and that its Kashima
No.2 unit would probaly be turned around in summer or autumn.
The crackers' operating rate has fallen to about 80-85
percent since around late October due to slack demand in Asia,
he added.
Mitsubishi Chemical is a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical
Holdings.
The following list details the maintenance schedule for the
firm's naphtha crackers in Japan.
(Capacity in thousand tonnes per year)
Company/Location Capacity Maintenance for 2012
------------------------------------------------------------
Mitsubishi Chemical
Kashima 1 375 seen sometime in May-June
Kashima 2 453 seen sometime in Aug-Oct
Mizushima 450 None
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)