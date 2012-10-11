(Adds traders' estimates on restart)
SINGAPORE/TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's Mitsubishi
Chemical Corp said on Thursday it was unclear when its
No.2 naphtha cracker in Kashima would resume operations
following the unit's closure this week after a power outage, but
traders say it could be as much as two weeks.
The news of Monday's closure confirmed earlier comments by
traders.
The cracker has annual capacity of 489,000 tonnes of
ethylene when no maintenance is planned. Traders have said the
market expects the cracker to resume operations in about two
weeks.
"A two-week shutdown is unlikely to lead to them deferring
naphtha feedstock cargoes," said a trader.
A 14-day halt in operations would result in lost demand of
about 60,000 tonnes of naphtha, or two medium-size vessels.
Mitsubishi Chemical has another cracker at Kashima, north of
Tokyo, its No.1 unit, which has a capacity of 392,000 tpy and is
unaffected and running, a company spokesman said.
The outage comes after Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp
cut operational rates at its 2.93 million tpy cracking
complex in Mailiao to 80 percent of capacity following a fire at
a plant run by its sister company, Nan Ya Plastics.
The incident forced Asia's top naphtha buyer to defer 60,000
tonnes of naphtha to November from October.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Risa Maeda, Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)