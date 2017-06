TOKYO, March 23 Japan's Showa Denko KK said on Friday it halted all production at its sole 695,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker in Oita, western Japan, on March 15 due to a problem with a gas cooling unit.

A company spokesman said its restart was yet to be scheduled. The firm had been conducting a partial shutdown of the plant since March 7 for checks on new furnaces and decided to clean the facility when it encountered the problem, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)