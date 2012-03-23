* Cracker shut after cooling facility burst -Showa Denko
* Firm does not know when it will re-start
* Uncertainty worrying naphta sellers
(Adds detail, background)
TOKYO March 23 Japan's Showa Denko KK
said on Friday it was not sure how long its sole 695,000 tonnes
per year (tpy) naphtha cracker would be closed, after a gas
cooling unit burst on March 15.
The unspecified shutdown time is creating some uneasiness
among naphtha sellers as just a week offline would reduce demand
for naphtha by at least 40,000 tonnes.
"The shutdown has affected sentiment as this comes at a time
when there are more naphtha barrels in the market," said a
trader in North Asia.
India has gradually been restoring its naphtha exports
following refinery and port maintenance in February.
A Showa Denko spokesman said he was not sure when the
facility, in Oita, western Japan, would re-start. It had been
partially shut for regular maintenance and was slated to resume
normal operations by the end of the month.
"The good thing for sellers now is that a lack of European
cargoes coming to Asia in May is helping to offset some of the
effects from Showa's shutdown," said a Singapore-base trader.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Seng Li Peng in Singapore;
Editing by Joseph Radford)