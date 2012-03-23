* Cracker shut after cooling facility burst -Showa Denko

TOKYO March 23 Japan's Showa Denko KK said on Friday it was not sure how long its sole 695,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker would be closed, after a gas cooling unit burst on March 15.

The unspecified shutdown time is creating some uneasiness among naphtha sellers as just a week offline would reduce demand for naphtha by at least 40,000 tonnes.

"The shutdown has affected sentiment as this comes at a time when there are more naphtha barrels in the market," said a trader in North Asia.

India has gradually been restoring its naphtha exports following refinery and port maintenance in February.

A Showa Denko spokesman said he was not sure when the facility, in Oita, western Japan, would re-start. It had been partially shut for regular maintenance and was slated to resume normal operations by the end of the month.

"The good thing for sellers now is that a lack of European cargoes coming to Asia in May is helping to offset some of the effects from Showa's shutdown," said a Singapore-base trader.

