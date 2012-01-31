TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Showa Denko KK
said on Tuesday it would carry out planned maintenance
at its sole 695,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker from
March 7 until late in the month.
The step, which the firm said in November would take place
from March, will reduce the cracker's utilisation rate to about
70 percent from around 85-88 percent now.
A company spokesman said two furnaces, installed in 2010 and
accounting for 200,000 tpy of output, would undergo regular
checks.
Showa Denko this month lowered the cracker's utilisation
rate to 85-88 percent due to weak margins. The spokesman added
that the run rate could be lowered further in February.
