TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Showa Denko KK said on Tuesday it would carry out planned maintenance at its sole 695,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker from March 7 until late in the month. The step, which the firm said in November would take place from March, will reduce the cracker's utilisation rate to about 70 percent from around 85-88 percent now. A company spokesman said two furnaces, installed in 2010 and accounting for 200,000 tpy of output, would undergo regular checks. Showa Denko this month lowered the cracker's utilisation rate to 85-88 percent due to weak margins. The spokesman added that the run rate could be lowered further in February. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)