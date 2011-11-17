TOKYO, Nov 17 Sumitomo Chemical Co said on Thursday it plans to skip maintenance work at its sole naphtha cracker in 2012.

A company spokesman said it has lowered the cracker's utilisation rate to around 90 percent this month due to weakening ethylene demand in Asia.

It carried out maintenance work on the cracker from Sept. 1 to early October.

The following details the maintenance schedule for the firm's naphtha cracker in Japan.

(Ethylene-producing capacity in '000 tonnes per year) Company/Location Capacity Maintenance for 2012 ------------------------------------------------------------ Sumitomo Chemical Chiba 380 None