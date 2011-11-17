TOKYO, Nov 17 Japan's Tosoh Corp,
an integrated chemical producer, said on Thursday it plans to
shut its sole 527,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker from
mid-March to mid-April for scheduled maintenance.
The company has kept the utilisation rate of the cracker at
a high level, the spokesman said, without giving a specific
figure.
Meanwhile, police and the fire department have been
inspecting the company's fire-hit No.2 vinyl chloride
monomer-producing plant at the Nanyo complex in western Japan,
the spokesman said.
The company will consult with the local authorities but aims
to restart the No.1 and No.3 vinyl chloride monomer plants at
the complex soon, the spokesman added.
Tosoh's Nanyo complex, which operates three vinyl chloride
monomer manufacturing plants, can produce 1.2 million tonnes per
year of the material used in making plastic.
The No.2 plant can make 550,000 tonnes a year. The No.1 and
No.3 plants are capable of manufacturing 250,000 tonnes and
400,000 tonnes per year, respectively. The No.1 plant had been
shut for turnaround at the time of the fire on Sunday.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)