TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Tosoh Corp, an integrated chemicals producer, said on Monday it would delay the restart of its sole 527,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker by about a week from its original plan of April 14.

A company spokesman said the firm needed to remove oil from a steam pipe at the facility, which has been closed since March 11 for scheduled maintenance. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)