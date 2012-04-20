TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Tosoh Corp, an integrated chemicals producer, said it would delay the restart of its sole 527,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker by about a week from Friday due to a problem with a boiler facility.

The cracker has been shut since March 11 for scheduled maintenance. The company originally planned to restart the cracker on April 14, but the schedule had been delayed by about a week due to cleaning work. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)