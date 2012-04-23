SINGAPORE, April 23 Honam Petrochemical bought
at least one naphtha cargo for first-half June arrival at
Daesan, the first South Korean firm to purchase June volumes,
traders said on Monday.
Honam paid around $20.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for the 25,000-tonne, open-spec
grade cargo, similar to levels it paid for 75,000 tonnes for
second-half May arrival a week ago.
"The premiums reflect a stable market and are not weaker as
initially expected," said a North Asian trader.
Refinery outages in India and Egypt have helped support
prices. India's MRPL has completely shut its plant following a
water shortage.
Egypt will defer two April naphtha shipments to Asia to May
and June from the Suez after a fire hit a storage area of a
plant operated by Nasr Petroleum Company.
In the meantime, demand for open-spec grade naphtha is
healthy in South Korea.
Honam needs 12-15 naphtha cargoes a month following an
expansion at its Yeosu cracker which raised capacity 1 million
tonnes per year (tpy) from 750,000 tpy.
