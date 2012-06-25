(Adds details, comment)
SINGAPORE, June 25 South Korea's Honam
Petrochemical has agreed to pay a higher price for naphtha
supplies arriving in a 12-month period starting July, versus
cargoes being delivered in January-December this year, traders
said on Monday.
Honam will pay around a discount of 50 cents a tonne to
Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for naphtha
arriving at Yeosu during July 2012 to June 2013.
It will pay a premium of 50 cents a tonne for cargoes
arriving in Daesan during the same period.
The volumes bought were not immediately clear but traders
said they would be lower than its current contract.
The petrochemical maker currently holds a contract for a
total of about 600,000 tonnes of naphtha for delivery between
January and December 2012 to Yeosu at a discount of $1.00 a
tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, and to
Daesan at minus 50 cents a tonne.
"Not many sellers were keen on selling at the previous low
prices because the market should not be persistently bearish,"
said a trader.
Refinery run cuts in Europe have helped drive naphtha stocks
down.
Asia is structurally short of naphtha, and without Europe
and the Mediterranean pushing the volumes to the Far East, it
should not take long to revive prices of the petrochemical
feedstock.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Ed Davies)