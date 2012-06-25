(Adds details, comment)

SINGAPORE, June 25 South Korea's Honam Petrochemical has agreed to pay a higher price for naphtha supplies arriving in a 12-month period starting July, versus cargoes being delivered in January-December this year, traders said on Monday.

Honam will pay around a discount of 50 cents a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for naphtha arriving at Yeosu during July 2012 to June 2013.

It will pay a premium of 50 cents a tonne for cargoes arriving in Daesan during the same period.

The volumes bought were not immediately clear but traders said they would be lower than its current contract.

The petrochemical maker currently holds a contract for a total of about 600,000 tonnes of naphtha for delivery between January and December 2012 to Yeosu at a discount of $1.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, and to Daesan at minus 50 cents a tonne.

"Not many sellers were keen on selling at the previous low prices because the market should not be persistently bearish," said a trader.

Refinery run cuts in Europe have helped drive naphtha stocks down.

Asia is structurally short of naphtha, and without Europe and the Mediterranean pushing the volumes to the Far East, it should not take long to revive prices of the petrochemical feedstock. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Ed Davies)