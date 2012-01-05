SINGAPORE Jan 5 South Korea's Samsung
Total has bought around 50,000 tonnes of second-half February
naphtha, but counterpart KPIC has decided to source for volumes
locally after failing to buy imported naphtha due to high
offers, traders said on Thursday.
Samsung Total will pay around $8.00 a tonne premium to Japan
spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for the cargoes,
similar to what Honam Petrochemical had paid on Jan. 3 for
cargoes arriving in first-half February.
Both Samsung Total and KPIC were seeking second-half
February volumes on Wednesday but decided against buying due to
limited and high offers after Taiwan Formosa locked in around
100,000 tonnes for mid-February arrival.
KPIC, which operates the smallest cracker in South Korea in
terms of capacity, is not a regular spot buyer, unlike Samsung
Total. Traders said term suppliers could have cut back supplies
and this may have prompted KPIC to seek spot volumes to fill the
void.
"But even within South Korea, naphtha supplies seem tight,"
said a trader.
Upcoming refinery maintenance and Asia's top naphtha buyer
Formosa returning to the spot market may have contributed to the
tighter supplies.
Demand for naphtha has been boosted also because it is
cheaper that alternative feedstock liquefied petroleum gas.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)