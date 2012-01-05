SINGAPORE Jan 5 South Korea's Samsung Total has bought around 50,000 tonnes of second-half February naphtha, but counterpart KPIC has decided to source for volumes locally after failing to buy imported naphtha due to high offers, traders said on Thursday.

Samsung Total will pay around $8.00 a tonne premium to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for the cargoes, similar to what Honam Petrochemical had paid on Jan. 3 for cargoes arriving in first-half February.

Both Samsung Total and KPIC were seeking second-half February volumes on Wednesday but decided against buying due to limited and high offers after Taiwan Formosa locked in around 100,000 tonnes for mid-February arrival.

KPIC, which operates the smallest cracker in South Korea in terms of capacity, is not a regular spot buyer, unlike Samsung Total. Traders said term suppliers could have cut back supplies and this may have prompted KPIC to seek spot volumes to fill the void.

"But even within South Korea, naphtha supplies seem tight," said a trader.

Upcoming refinery maintenance and Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa returning to the spot market may have contributed to the tighter supplies.

Demand for naphtha has been boosted also because it is cheaper that alternative feedstock liquefied petroleum gas. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)