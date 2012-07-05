SINGAPORE, July 5 Malaysia-based Titan Chemicals
has raised operating rates at the smaller of two naphtha
crackers to about 95 percent of its capacity after reducing
utilization rates last month on weak petrochemical margins,
traders said on Thursday.
It is now seeking second-half August naphtha feedstock after
having bought about 60,000 tonnes for first-half August arrival
at prices ranging from a discount of $2.50 to a premium of $2.00
a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
Titan, owned by South Korea's top ethylene maker Honam
Petrochemical, has raised operating rates at its 260,000-tonnes
per year (tpy) cracker since early July, while runs at its
larger unit, a 407,000-tpy cracker have remained mostly steady,
at about 95 percent of its capacity.
Naphtha feedstock prices that are lower now than about two
months ago have helped boost petrochemical margins, but the
recent run-up in Brent crude prices above $100 a barrel could
cut short the higher cracker runs.
Open-spec naphtha prices have fallen by about 17.5 percent
from two months to $799 a tonne on Wednesday versus $965.50 a
tonne on May 4.
Thailand's IRPC has also recently increased its cracker
runs.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)