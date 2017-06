TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Maruzen Petrochemical Co Ltd said it restarted its sole naphtha cracker in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Thursday, as planned, following scheduled maintenance.

Maruzen Petrochemical, which is 40 percent owned by Cosmo Oil Co group, had shut the cracker with capacity to produce 525,000 tonnes per year of ethylene on May 9. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)