TOKYO Jan 23 Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp said on Monday it may skip planned maintenance on its Kashima No.2 naphtha cracker, with capacity of 453,000 tonnes of ethylene per year, in 2012 if authorities approve the step.

The firm's Kashima No.1 cracker, with capacity of 375,000 tonnes, is likely to undergo scheduled turnaround from May 10 to July 4, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)