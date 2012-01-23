* Kashima No.1 cracker sees turnaround May 10-Jul 4

* Seeking privilege to continue ops during maintenance (Adds details)

TOKYO Jan 23 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp said on Monday it may skip this year's planned maintenance on its Kashima No.2 naphtha cracker, which has a capacity of 453,000 tonnes of ethylene per year, if authorities approve the step - so that both its crackers are not shut in the same year.

Currently, the company has to shut its Kashima crackers every year for checks after it was slapped with administrative sanctions in 2008, following a fire at the facility that resulted in four deaths.

Prior to that, the company had only to shut once every four years for maintenance.

The company, a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings has sought permission to conduct maintenance on the No.1 and No.2 crackers once every two years, and believes it is likely to get approval, a company spokesman said.

The firm's Kashima No.1 cracker, with capacity of 375,000 tonnes, is likely to undergo a scheduled turnaround from May 10 to July 4, he said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)