TOKYO, June 10 Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp
plans to shut its Kashima No.1 naphtha cracker in 2014 amid
falling demand at home and as the strong yen erodes its overseas
profits, Japanese media reported on Sunday.
By closing the cracker with capacity of 375,000 tonnes of
ethylene per year, the company, a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical
Holdings, will lose some 30 percent of its ethylene
production capacity, the Nikkei daily, said citing sources close
to the matter.
Mitsubishi Chemical aims to cut production of
general-purpose materials used in products such as clothing and
electronics parts, and focus more on high-function materials,
the daily said.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
