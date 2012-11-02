SINGAPORE Nov 2 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to Gunvor for Nov. 18-19 loading out of Hazira at a $47.50 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Friday.

The premium is the highest ONGC has received since June when it sold a shipment to IPG at a premium of $51.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

ONGC last sold October loading naphtha at a premium of about $30.00 to Middle East quotes.

The premium on the latest transaction reflects prevailing tight supply and robust demand from petrochemical makers who are enjoying lucrative production margins.

South Korea's Honam Petrochemical was heard seeking first-half December cargoes on Friday for delivery into Yeosu and Daesan. Honam last bought first-half December naphtha at a premium of $18.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight basis.

Reflecting strong physical fundamentals, the naphtha November/December derivative timespread swap rose another $1.00 a tonne from Thursday's Asian close to stand in a $13.50 a tonne backwardation.

Backwardation refers to when prompt prices are higher than forward prices and typically reflects robust demand. (Reporting by Bohan Loh)