TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's Maruzen Petrochemical Co said on Friday it has begun preparations to restart its 480,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker in Chiba, near Tokyo, after a fire at a control panel a week ago.

The fire had no impact on the cracker itself. The company did not give a schedule for when the cracker is expected to be restarted. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)