TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc said it expects to restart its 500,000 tonnes per year (tpy) Osaka naphtha cracker around July 31 following planned maintenance, delayed slightly from its initial plan of July 26.

The cracker was shut on Tuesday for scheduled maintenance.

The company's other naphtha cracker at the Ichihara plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, with ethylene making capacity of 612,000 tpy, has no scheduled maintenance shutdown this year. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)