TOKYO Aug 21 Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc on Tuesday shut a naphtha cracker at its Ichihara plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, with an ethylene making capacity of 612,000 tonnes per year, because of problems with an electrical system, a company spokesman said.

The company has been investigating the cause of the problems, which cut power supply from Tokyo Electric Power Co at 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday (1642 GMT on Monday). It is not yet clear how long it will take to restart the cracker, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)