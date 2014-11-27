SINGAPORE Nov 27 The Philippines' JG Summit has
cancelled a tender to buy naphtha for first-half January
delivery due to a lack of market direction and weak
petrochemicals demand on the domestic front, traders said on
Thursday.
The petrochemical maker, which operates a
320,000-tonne-per-year (tpy) naphtha cracker, the only such unit
in the Philippines, is running the unit at about 70 percent of
its capacity, a source familiar with the matter said.
However, JG Summit, a unit of JG Summit Holdings, may return
to the market next week for feedstock, traders said.
"Crude prices are a concern. Most people are watching what
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
would do," said a source.
Oil ministers from the group countries are to meet in Vienna
on Thursday.
Brent crude affects naphtha as the latter follows the
direction of the oil price, which has fallen below $80 a barrel.
