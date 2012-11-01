SINGAPORE Nov 1 India's Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sold naphtha for December from New Mangalore to Total at a record $47.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Thursday.

The sale comes at a time of tight supply and robust demand for December shipments among petrochemical makers, who are ramping up output due to lucrative margins in the downstream ethylene, propylene and monoethylene glycol markets.

Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is expected to buy another 100,000-150,000 tonnes of second-half December naphtha shipments.

MRPL sold 35,000 tonnes for Dec. 3-5 loading. It last sold an October loading cargo to Unipec at a premium of $46.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes.

Reflecting strong physical fundamentals, the naphtha November/December derivative timespread swap stood at its highest in about seven-and-a-half months in a $12.00 a tonne backwardation, up $1.50 from Wednesday's Asian close.

The December/January timespread was similarly 75 cents higher in a $10.00 a tonne backwardation.

Backwardation refers to when prompt prices are higher than forward prices, typically reflecting strong demand. (Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by Joseph Radford)