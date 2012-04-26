SINGAPORE, April 26 Qatar's Tasweeq sold 20,000
tonnes of full-range naphtha for May 21-22 loading to PetroChina
at steep premiums of $40 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Thursday.
They added that the cargo will likely be co-loaded with
other naphtha held by PetroChina as that would help it maximise
freight costs.
Tasweeq had previously sold 80,000 tonnes of a lighter grade
of naphtha and gas-to-liquid naphtha to YNCC at less than $37 a
tonne.
Naphtha supplies for May have been tight because of delays
in shipments caused by refinery outages.
This has allowed sellers to fetch either sky-high or record
premiums.
China's WEPEC and South Korea's S-Oil have each inked record
deals this week with their buyers for May cargoes at premiums of
about $32.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)