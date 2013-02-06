SINGAPORE Feb 6 South Korean trading firm Daewoo International has bought a naphtha cargo from India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) for the first time, paying a premium of about $53 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for it, traders said.

This would mean the premium is the highest for an ONGC cargo lifting from Mumbai port since March 2012.

The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled to be lifted from the Mumbai port on Feb. 22-23. ONGC also sells naphtha from Hazira. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Ed Davies)