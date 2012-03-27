SINGAPORE, March 27 South Korea's Honam
Petrochemical is operating its 1 million tonnes per year (tpy)
cracking complex at Daesan at around 90 percent of its capacity
following mechanical trouble, traders said on Tuesday.
It was running at full capacity before the mechanical issues
surfaced last week, which traders said could be linked to a
compressor.
Honam officials could not be reached for comment.
Some traders expect the firm to maintain the run cuts until
the cracker goes into debottlenecking work beginning around the
middle of April. The capacity will then be raised slightly by
50,000 tonnes to 1.05 million tpy.
Honam operates another cracking complex in Yeosu, but the
750,000 tpy complex was shut in early March for 40 days
maintenance and expansion that will boost its annual capacity to
1 million.
The shutdown and run cuts at Honam came at a time when
Japanese Showa Denko had to stop operations at its 695,000 tpy
cracking complex on March 15 after a cooling unit burst.
Some traders said any setbacks to the naphtha market as a
result of the disruptions would prove temporary as Honam would
return to with stronger demand due to its expanded capacity.
