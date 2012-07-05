SINGAPORE, July 5 South Korea's Honam
Petrochemical Corp has bought a total of about 50,000 tonnes of
naphtha for August arrival, reflecting healthy demand, traders
said on Thursday.
South Korea's top ethylene maker bought 25,000 tonnes for
first-half August arrival at Yeosu at $4.00 a tonne premium to
Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, double what it
had paid on July 2 for similar volumes for the same arrival
period at the same port.
It bought another 25,000-tonne cargo but for second-half
August arrival at Yeosu at $2.00 a tonne premium.
"The premiums come across as a little low as a more
realistic number could have been $3.50 a tonne," said a trader.
But others said the premiums were also dependent on other
factors such as freight rates and the position of the sellers as
not all sellers have the same number of cargoes to sell.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Jason Neely)