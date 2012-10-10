SINGAPORE Oct 10 Honam Petrochemical Corp has
bought 75,000 tonnes of naphtha at about $13 to $14 a tonne
above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, the
highest premiums paid in South Korea in about 3-1/2 weeks,
traders said on Wednesday.
The three 25,000-tonne cargoes will be delivered in November
to Daesan, where Honam operates a 1 million tonnes per year
(tpy) cracker.
It operates another 1 million tpy cracker in Yeosu, making
it the largest ethylene operator in South Korea.
Traders added that Honam's tender was to purchase
second-half November cargoes, although it was also in need of
first-half November imports.
Honam is the second naphtha buyer in South Korea this week
to buy November cargoes through a tender after last week's muted
demand.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)