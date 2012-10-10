SINGAPORE Oct 10 Honam Petrochemical Corp has bought 75,000 tonnes of naphtha at about $13 to $14 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, the highest premiums paid in South Korea in about 3-1/2 weeks, traders said on Wednesday.

The three 25,000-tonne cargoes will be delivered in November to Daesan, where Honam operates a 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracker.

It operates another 1 million tpy cracker in Yeosu, making it the largest ethylene operator in South Korea.

Traders added that Honam's tender was to purchase second-half November cargoes, although it was also in need of first-half November imports.

Honam is the second naphtha buyer in South Korea this week to buy November cargoes through a tender after last week's muted demand. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)