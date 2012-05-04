SINGAPORE May 4 South Korean Honam
Petrochemical is operating its Yeosu naphtha cracker at 75
percent capacity following technical problems, and has
completely shut its Daesan cracker for repair works, traders
said on Friday.
The Yeosu cracker had recently undergone expansion works to
raise its capacity to 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) from
750,000 tpy.
It was not immediately clear what the technical problem with
the plant was.
"They likely will try and ramp up operations within the next
10 days," said a trader.
But other traders were not convinced that the problem could
be easily solved.
Honam operates another 1 million tpy cracker in Daesan which
completely shut earlier on Friday due to a different mechanical
issue which was likely linked to a compressor, traders added.
The Daesan cracker will stay idle for approximately a week.
That would wipe out about 60,000-62,000 tonnes of naphtha during
this period.
It was running at about 90 percent of its capacity since
late March.
