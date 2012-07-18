SINGAPORE, July 18 South Korea's LG Chem has
bought 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half September arrival
at Yeosu port at around $7 a tonne above Japan quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, tagged to a 45-day price formula,
trader said on Wednesday.
This was equivalent to nearly $10 a tonne premium if
measured on a more commonly used 30-day price formula. This
would make the premium the highest in about 10 weeks, reflecting
strong demand.
Apart from brisk buying interest from South Korea, where
petrochemical units are running at maximum capacity to
capitalise on improved petrochemical margins, Japan will also be
tussling for naphtha cargoes.
Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp needs spot cargoes to fill a
supply gap caused by the shutdown of JX Nippon Oil & Energy
Corp.
The refiner had on Tuesday started shutting down secondary
units at its 240,200 barrels per day (bpd) Mizushima-B refinery
after it discovered that inspection records were not properly
kept.
"The shutdown of JX is definitely bullish for naphtha. Japan
could be losing close to 100,000 tonnes of naphtha a month
because of the shutdown," said a Singapore-based trader.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)