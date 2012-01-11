SINGAPORE Jan 11 South Korea's S-Oil has offered 33,000 tonnes of light naphtha for February lifting from Onsan while Honam Petrochemical Corp has bought 75,000 tonnes at steady premiums amid a firm market, traders said on Wednesday.

S-Oil offered the cargo for Feb. 9-25 lifting in a tender which closes Wednesday, with bids valid until around 1100 GMT on the same day.

S-Oil last sold a September parcel to a Japanese trader at premiums of around $3.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

It is not immediately clear if the refiner has exported any more spot volumes on a private basis as it has term commitments.

The offer came at a time when demand is stronger as more buying interest emerged from Taiwan's CPC and Formosa while demand from South Korea has remained healthy due to high cracker run rates.

Honam bought the three cargoes for second-half February arrival at Daesan at premiums of about $8.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, similar to levels it paid on Jan. 3 for 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half February arrival.