SINGAPORE, March 22 South Korea's S-Oil fetched
a higher sale premium for an April naphtha cargo, but Kuwait and
India's BPCL sold cargoes for lower prices as tight supplies are
expected to ease, traders said on Thursday.
S-Oil sold around 16,500 tonnes of light naphtha for April
24-30 lifting from Onsan to a Japanese buyer at premiums around
$20 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
It had sold in February similar volumes for March 25-31 to
Glencore at levels below $20.00 a tonne.
Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) also sold 24,000 tonnes of light
naphtha for April 18-28 loading to a Western trading house at
premiums of about $39.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB
basis.
This was lower compared to the more than $40.00 a tonne it
had previously fetched for a light grade cargo lifting in early
April.
India's BPCL sold 10,000 tonnes of naphtha with 150 parts
per million (ppm) MTBE content for April 4-8 lifting from Haldia
port to Trafigura at premiums of about $7.00 a tonne to Middle
East quotes on a FOB basis, or three times lower than a previous
sale for a March cargo to Shell.
The usual content of MTBE, a gasoline additive, in naphtha
should be 50 ppm.
"The market is softer," said a trader.
India's March exports have returned to levels above 800,000
tonnes after they fell to five-month low at around 700,000
tonnes in February due to refinery and port maintenance.
