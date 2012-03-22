SINGAPORE, March 22 South Korea's S-Oil fetched a higher sale premium for an April naphtha cargo, but Kuwait and India's BPCL sold cargoes for lower prices as tight supplies are expected to ease, traders said on Thursday.

S-Oil sold around 16,500 tonnes of light naphtha for April 24-30 lifting from Onsan to a Japanese buyer at premiums around $20 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

It had sold in February similar volumes for March 25-31 to Glencore at levels below $20.00 a tonne.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) also sold 24,000 tonnes of light naphtha for April 18-28 loading to a Western trading house at premiums of about $39.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

This was lower compared to the more than $40.00 a tonne it had previously fetched for a light grade cargo lifting in early April.

India's BPCL sold 10,000 tonnes of naphtha with 150 parts per million (ppm) MTBE content for April 4-8 lifting from Haldia port to Trafigura at premiums of about $7.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis, or three times lower than a previous sale for a March cargo to Shell.

The usual content of MTBE, a gasoline additive, in naphtha should be 50 ppm.

"The market is softer," said a trader.

India's March exports have returned to levels above 800,000 tonnes after they fell to five-month low at around 700,000 tonnes in February due to refinery and port maintenance.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)