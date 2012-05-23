SINGAPORE May 23 South Korea's S-Oil offered
33,000 tonnes of naphtha for June 26-30 lifting from Onsan and
may have to accept sharply lower prices in view of demand
slumping ahead on cracker runs cuts, traders said on Wednesday.
In late April, it sold a late May cargo at record high
premiums of $32 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis.
It fetched $10 a tonne premiums just last week for naphtha
lifting for a 6-month period starting July this year despite the
highest bids being at $3-$4.
"Expect a sharp drop in prices, which are going down, down
and down," said a trader.
Market has been worn down by bearish news of crackers
cutting runs from South Korea to Taiwan to Thailand on bad
petrochemical margins. FOB premiums have been falling.
This was reflected in Kuwait's sale of 50,000 tonnes of
full-range naphtha to Vitol this week for end May loading at
premiums of about $20 a tonne to Middle East quotes.
It had previously sold 24,000 tonnes of light naphtha to
Mitsui Chemicals for May 22-23 loading at $37 a tonne premiums.
