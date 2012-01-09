SINGAPORE Jan 9 South Korea's YNCC bought
around 75,000 tonnes of naphtha through a tender, wrapping up
its February spot purchases of cargoes arriving at Yeosu,
traders said on Monday.
The petrochemical maker bought the three cargoes for
second-half February arrival at premiums of around $7.50 a tonne
to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
YNCC had bought some volumes for February previously through
private negotiations but the premiums were not known.
Still, in contrast, the company bought cargoes at a discount
of $1.00 about 1-1/2 month ago for first-half January.
Naphtha sentiment has improved due to tighter supplies.
Costlier liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) due to winter demand
has also forced buyers to rely mainly on naphtha. LPG can be
used to replace up to about 15 percent of naphtha feedstock in
some crackers in Asia.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Manash Goswami)