SINGAPORE Jan 9 South Korea's YNCC bought around 75,000 tonnes of naphtha through a tender, wrapping up its February spot purchases of cargoes arriving at Yeosu, traders said on Monday.

The petrochemical maker bought the three cargoes for second-half February arrival at premiums of around $7.50 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

YNCC had bought some volumes for February previously through private negotiations but the premiums were not known.

Still, in contrast, the company bought cargoes at a discount of $1.00 about 1-1/2 month ago for first-half January.

Naphtha sentiment has improved due to tighter supplies.

Costlier liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) due to winter demand has also forced buyers to rely mainly on naphtha. LPG can be used to replace up to about 15 percent of naphtha feedstock in some crackers in Asia. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Manash Goswami)