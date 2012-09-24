SINGAPORE, Sept 24 South Korea's YNCC
bought 75,000 tonnes of naphtha at about $10.50 a tonne above
Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, the same as what
rival Honam Petrochemical paid for naphtha last week, traders
said on Monday.
YNCC bought the volumes, made up of three 25,000-tonne
cargoes, for first-half November arrival.
Traders said South Korean demand for November naphtha
cargoes should be largely steady compared to October as naphtha
crackers are operating at full capacity.
South Korea produces a total of about 8.120 million tonnes
of ethylene a year and imports more than 1.2 million tonnes of
naphtha a month to meet its raw material needs.
Although China's ethylene production is higher, most of its
naphtha feedstock is sourced domestically, unlike South Korea.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)