SINGAPORE, Sept 24 South Korea's YNCC bought 75,000 tonnes of naphtha at about $10.50 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, the same as what rival Honam Petrochemical paid for naphtha last week, traders said on Monday.

YNCC bought the volumes, made up of three 25,000-tonne cargoes, for first-half November arrival.

Traders said South Korean demand for November naphtha cargoes should be largely steady compared to October as naphtha crackers are operating at full capacity.

South Korea produces a total of about 8.120 million tonnes of ethylene a year and imports more than 1.2 million tonnes of naphtha a month to meet its raw material needs.

Although China's ethylene production is higher, most of its naphtha feedstock is sourced domestically, unlike South Korea.

